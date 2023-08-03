IT Technician (Automotive)

Senior certificate with,

Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.

Experience: Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals

Willing to work shifts

Own transport

Preference given to residents of Uitenhage and surrounding areas

You will be responsible for :

Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts

Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points

Assisting in all critical IT production points

Maintain necessary levels of spare parts

Maintain critical backup for local data

Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

Desired Skills:

Comptia A+

Comptia N+

IT Diploma

LAN

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

