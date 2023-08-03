IT Technician – Eastern Cape Kariega

My client in the Manufacturing Industry based in Uitenhage is looking to employ an IT Technician

Duties and Responsibilities:

Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts

Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points

Assisting in all critical IT production points

Maintain necessary levels of spare parts

Maintain critical backup for local data

Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

Minimum Requirements:

Senior certificate with,

Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.

Experience: Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals

Willing to work shifts

Own transport

Preference given to residents of Uitenhage and surrounding areas

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Reference nr: NDIT

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Hardware

Maintenance

Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position