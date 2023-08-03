IT Technician – Eastern Cape Kariega

My client in the Manufacturing Industry based in Uitenhage is looking to employ an IT Technician
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts
- Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points
- Assisting in all critical IT production points
- Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
- Maintain critical backup for local data
- Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment
Minimum Requirements:
- Senior certificate with,
- Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.
- Experience: Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals
- Willing to work shifts
- Own transport
- Preference given to residents of Uitenhage and surrounding areas
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Reference nr: NDIT
Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Hardware
- Maintenance
- Networking