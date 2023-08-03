Junior RPG Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is a retail bank in South Africa. They are a scalable, diversified, and sustainable business focused on its heritage journey with a clear vision and strategy, strong leadership, and an audacious drive to deliver on its founders’ promise.
As a Junior RPG Developer, you will design, develop, maintain and document code changes as per business specifications and user requirements.
Key Responsibilities
- Developing Code
- Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards.
- Estimate time taken for that requirement.
- Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions to find the best result for the business.
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications regarding development requirements.
- Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers.
- Review of code.
- Unit Testing
- Check code standards.
- Check high-level functionality before implementing to IT testing.
- Perform unit testing according to programming standards.
- Provide test results for implementation.
- Communication
- Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing.
- Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes.
- Interact with users regarding issues, queries, and bugs.
- Implementation
- Generate change document/implementation plan.
Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid
- Midrand and Hybrid work model (3 days per week in the office).
Technical Non-Negotiables:
- RPG or AS 400 development experience.
- Quality Assurance skills.
- Results & deadline-driven.
- Testing skills.
- Webservices skills.
- XML skills.
- Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) frameworks
- Planning skills.
- Problem-Solving skills.
Minimum Requirements
- 2 years’ working experience as a Developer.
- Grade 12.
- Diploma / Degree in Information Technology.
If you’re looking for a new challenge then this is the perfect next move for you! We’d love to chat more about this role and your skills.
Desired Skills:
- RPG
- XML
- Testing
- AS/400
- Webservices
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension