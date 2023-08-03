Junior RPG Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 3, 2023

Our client is a retail bank in South Africa. They are a scalable, diversified, and sustainable business focused on its heritage journey with a clear vision and strategy, strong leadership, and an audacious drive to deliver on its founders’ promise.

As a Junior RPG Developer, you will design, develop, maintain and document code changes as per business specifications and user requirements.

Key Responsibilities

  • Developing Code
    • Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards.
    • Estimate time taken for that requirement.
    • Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions to find the best result for the business.
    • Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications regarding development requirements.
    • Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers.
    • Review of code.
  • Unit Testing
    • Check code standards.
    • Check high-level functionality before implementing to IT testing.
    • Perform unit testing according to programming standards.
    • Provide test results for implementation.
  • Communication
    • Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing.
    • Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes.
    • Interact with users regarding issues, queries, and bugs.
  • Implementation
    • Generate change document/implementation plan.

Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid

  • Midrand and Hybrid work model (3 days per week in the office).

Technical Non-Negotiables:

  • RPG or AS 400 development experience.
  • Quality Assurance skills.
  • Results & deadline-driven.
  • Testing skills.
  • Webservices skills.
  • XML skills.
  • Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) frameworks
  • Planning skills.
  • Problem-Solving skills.

Minimum Requirements

  • 2 years’ working experience as a Developer.
  • Grade 12.
  • Diploma / Degree in Information Technology.

If you’re looking for a new challenge then this is the perfect next move for you! We’d love to chat more about this role and your skills.

Desired Skills:

  • RPG
  • XML
  • Testing
  • AS/400
  • Webservices

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension

