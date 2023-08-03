Junior RPG Developer

Our client is a retail bank in South Africa. They are a scalable, diversified, and sustainable business focused on its heritage journey with a clear vision and strategy, strong leadership, and an audacious drive to deliver on its founders’ promise.

As a Junior RPG Developer, you will design, develop, maintain and document code changes as per business specifications and user requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Developing Code Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards. Estimate time taken for that requirement. Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions to find the best result for the business. Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications regarding development requirements. Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers. Review of code.

Unit Testing Check code standards. Check high-level functionality before implementing to IT testing. Perform unit testing according to programming standards. Provide test results for implementation.

Communication Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing. Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes. Interact with users regarding issues, queries, and bugs.

Implementation Generate change document/implementation plan.



Midrand and Hybrid work model (3 days per week in the office).

Technical Non-Negotiables:

RPG or AS 400 development experience.

Quality Assurance skills.

Results & deadline-driven.

Testing skills.

Webservices skills.

XML skills.

Good understanding of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) frameworks

Planning skills.

Problem-Solving skills.

Minimum Requirements

2 years’ working experience as a Developer.

Grade 12.

Diploma / Degree in Information Technology.

If you’re looking for a new challenge then this is the perfect next move for you! We’d love to chat more about this role and your skills.

