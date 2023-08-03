Lead AWS Python Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 3, 2023

An available role currently exists for a Lead AWS Python Developer. The incumbent will be responsible for building solutions from requirements received from product owner and be able to work in an agile environment.

  • AWS components such as Lambda, SQS , Dynamo DB

  • AWS API Gateway

  • Terraform

  • Python 3.9

  • Pytest

  • Knowledge of Rest API integrations

  • Openapi, swagger

  • GitHub actions for CI CD

  • Docker and Docker compose

  • Makefile

  • Strategic

  • Leading with Influence

  • Collaboration (Relating)

  • Customer First

  • Execution

  • Innovation (Perspective)

  • Personal Mastery (Learning)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

