Mid Full Stack Developer (DBN) – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

ENVIRONMENT:

A growing Durban-based Financial Services company seeks the coding talents of a solutions-driven Mid Full Stack Developer to join its team. Your core role will be to develop and design relevant code for project needs. The ideal candidate for this position will have a broad technical skillset and extensive experience in this industry and be able to work with other Devs in determining product strategy. You will require a suitable Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience with at least 3-6 years’ work experience including technical depth across multiple languages and being able to work from test scripts as well as complete independent, non-script-based testing. Your tech toolset should include C# WebAPI, .Net Core, SOLID Principles, TDD, Angular, SQL, Azure DevOps and you need solid understanding of Data Structures & Async Programming.

DUTIES:

Develop and design relevant code for project needs.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Create Test-driven environment for relevant projects.

Provide guidance and support to Junior Developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time.

Contribute towards improving Development/Support process. Focus on evaluating and analysing flaws/discrepancies in system, and implement efficient, high-quality solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience.

3-6 Years of industry experience.

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing.

Technical depth across multiple languages. Exposed to using different development methodologies.

Data Structures.

Understand Async Programming.

C# WebAPI.

.Net Core.

SOLID Principles.

TDD (Test Driven Development).

Angular.

MS SQL.

Azure DevOps.

ATTRIBUTES:

A self-starter who requires minimal supervision and takes high ownership of work assigned.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Strong communications skills.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Attention to accuracy and detail.

Well-presented and well groomed.

Professionalism and confidence.

Able to inspire others.

To uphold the values and reputation of the organisation.

Maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback to/ from management.

COMMENTS:

