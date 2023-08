NEC XON Systems is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security

NEC XON Systems has achieved a Solutions Partner for Security designation in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

Armand Kruger, head of cybersecurity at NEC XON Systems, says: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“The Solutions Partner for Security designation reflects that we are now better equipped to anticipate the latest cyber threats and deliver robust defence strategies to safeguard our customers’ businesses.”