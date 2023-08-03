.Net Developer

One of the leading software consulting houses are on the hunt for a Senior .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.

On Offer:

Project exposure across multiple industries.

Learning & development culture.

The client will pay for any certifications you would like to pursue.

Specialists in career growth, they will assist to plot out your career and suggest which areas of learning may be best for you.

Developers do not do support or maintain as there is a Managed Services team, you are free to focus on your code!

The ideal candidate should have:

6+ years of .Net working experience.

In-depth working knowledge of the .Net programming language’s features.

Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the .Net technology stack

Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.

The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces

Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.

