Python Backend Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking a Python Backend Engineer to be placed in Johannesburg or Cape Town. The role of the Serverless Backend Engineer is responsible for understanding requirements and building solutions under a serverless architecture model. The Serverless Backend Engineer reports directly to the Product Owner and the Team Leader.

AWS components such as Lambda, SQS , Dynamo DB

AWS API Gateway

Terraform

Python 3.9

Pytest

Knowledge of Rest API integrations

Openapi, swagger

GitHub actions for CI CD

Docker and Docker compose

Makefile

Build solutions from requirements received from product owner.

Be able to work in agile environment.

Able to build POC solutions and demonstrate/present.

Able to elaborate and present his work efforts twice a month in open

meeting company sessions.

Be able to brainstorm solutions with team member.

Good communication skills.

Be available to work in an office when it’s necessary.

Be able to report on his work using agile tools such as JIRA.

Be able to elaborate and document his work in confluence.

Communicative and proactive.

Strategic

Leading with Influence

Collaboration (Relating)

Customer First

Execution

Innovation (Perspective)

Personal Mastery (Learning

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

