SA Innovation Summit heads for Cape Town

Africa’s tech landscape is ripe with opportunities for local startups, presenting the potential for tremendous growth and innovation. As AI, blockchain, renewable energy, and other advancements continue to shape the continent’s future, African entrepreneurs find themselves at the forefront of groundbreaking solutions.

From the 26 to 29 September 2023, thousands of visionaries, disruptors, and thought leaders will converge in Cape Town for the four-day SA Innovation Summit 2023 (SAIS’23), which provides an arena for startups to collaborate, share ideas, and forge connections.

SAIS’23 is powered by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), with the theme “[Explore] Africa’s Innovation Frontier”.

Buntu Majaja, CEO of SAIS, says: “Attendees will have the chance to celebrate, support, or invest in the pioneers of Africa’s Innovation Frontier, and play a crucial role in shaping our continent’s future.”

Event partners Uvu Africa, Specno, Holocene and exclusive IP law partner Von Seidels, will put on focused side events to deliver insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the continent’s innovators.

The 16th Annual Summit also features a Corporate Innovation Day, co-hosted by Research Institute of Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS) and Frost and Sullivan.

More than 120 speakers are expected to share their experiences and insights on:

* Digital and Deep Tech Africa – the digital world, including AI, machine learning, robotics, next-gen connectivity, and blockchain.

* Green Nexus Tech – renewable energy, advanced battery technologies, biotechnology, and how they work with water, energy, and food solutions for a sustainable African future.

* Building of Ecosystems – including insights from international success stories, and what drives entrepreneurial growth across the continent.

“We believe that scalable businesses and technology startups build our continent and create true economic value. We are honoured to work with our partners annually to bring together an experience like no other in Cape Town,” says Majaja.