Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects
- Participate in designing the conceptual solution
- Describe data movements between systems / platforms
- Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement
- Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business
- Elicit and Analyze requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas
- Produce quality outputs
- Business Requirements Document
- Process flow diagrams
- Context Diagrams
- User stories with acceptance criteria
- Meet deadlines and manage commitments
- Create consensus across the design, dev and test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
- Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance
- Stakeholder Management
- Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities
- Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management
- Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders
Experience
- Sound analytical capability
- Sound technical knowledge
- Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC
- Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.
- A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team
- Able to manage conflict
- Help build / reinforce the team culture
- Self-motivated and able to work independently
- Work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment
- Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables
- Strong work ethic and professional
- Superb communication skills
- At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required
- Degree / Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable
- FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Business Analysis