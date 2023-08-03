Senior Firmware Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 3, 2023

Exciting new role open in an expanding international company! Rich range of embedded telematic platforms to work with and an enthusiastic team of developers looking for a great addition to their team.
Key Requirements

  • 3+ years’ experience as embedded software/firmware engineer
  • Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering Qualification
  • C/C++
  • Git – source control
  • Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • Git
  • Embedded Development

