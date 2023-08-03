Senior Firmware Developer

Exciting new role open in an expanding international company! Rich range of embedded telematic platforms to work with and an enthusiastic team of developers looking for a great addition to their team.
Key Requirements
- 3+ years’ experience as embedded software/firmware engineer
- Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering Qualification
- C/C++
- Git – source control
- Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C++
- Git
- Embedded Development