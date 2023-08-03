Senior Firmware Developer

Exciting new role open in an expanding international company! Rich range of embedded telematic platforms to work with and an enthusiastic team of developers looking for a great addition to their team.

Key Requirements

3+ years’ experience as embedded software/firmware engineer

Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering Qualification

C/C++

Git – source control

Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals

Desired Skills:

C++

Git

Embedded Development

