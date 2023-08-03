Senior Flutter Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client based in Johannesburg is an information technology house that uses a client first approach. They are interested in open minded and transparent and always updating their mental models to have the capacity of handling possible complexities. Their goal is to provide their clients with scalable and tailor-made solutions. They are currently looking for a Senior Flutter Developer. In this role, you will be responsible for designing and building mobile applications using the Flutter framework and should be skilled in developing high-quality, efficient, and user-friendly mobile applications, with a strong understanding of the latest mobile application development trends. You must have 6+ years’ experience in the mobile development field and proficiency in Dart programming language.

DUTIES:

Determine the structure and design of mobile apps.

Implement features using the Flutter Framework and Dart programming language.

Collaborate with designers to implement UI/UX designs and ensure consistency across the app.

Design modern, highly responsive mobile interfaces.

Build reusable components and libraries for future use.

Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code.

Strike a balance between functional and aesthetic design.

Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of devices.

Work with version control tools like Git to manage code and collaborate with other developers.

Be involved with projects from conception to completion that are technologically sound and aesthetically impressive.

Coach and mentor more junior Engineers in the Flutter space.

REQUIREMENTS:

What you’ll need:

6+ years’ experience in the mobile development field.

Proficiency in Dart programming language.

Experience with development tools, Gradle, Android Studio, etc.

Experience with integration of RESTful APIs.

Experience launching apps on the Play Store, App store and Huawei store.

Knowledge/understanding of:

Android SDK and APIs.

Modern authorisation mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.

Source control systems such as Git.

Project management methodologies, such as Agile, SCRUM and Kanban.

Familiar with:

Backend technologies such as RESTful APIs, JSON, and web services.

Testing frameworks such as JUnit and Mockito.

App store signing and release processes. Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements. Ability to engage, influence, and inspire stakeholders to drive collaboration and alignment.



Bonus points if you have:

Working experience with Firebase sdk’s.

Strong knowledge of data structures, system design, and algorithms.

ATTRIBUTES:

Critical thinker and problem-solver who pays attention to detail.

Excellent time-management and organisation skills.

Strong interpersonal, troubleshooting and communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Flutter

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position