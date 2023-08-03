Senior Full Stack Software Developer (DBN) – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Software Developer with a broad technical skillset and extensive experience is sought by a Durban-based Financial Services company. Your core role will involve the design, development and testing of products required for the company’s needs. You will also work with other Developers in determining product strategy. The successful incumbent will require a suitable Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience with at least 4-6 years’ work experience and your tech toolset will include JMS (Java Message Services), JPA (Java Persistence API), NHibernate, Spring Framework, Spring Batch, MySQL, Docker, GitLab, Git + Jenkins, MongoDB, Redis, Data Structures, Understanding Async Programming, Algorithms in Java, Linux, C# WebAPI, .Net Core, SOLID Principles, TDD (Test Driven Development), Angular, MS SQL & Azure DevOps.

DUTIES:

Develop and design relevant code for project needs.

Create Test driven environment for relevant projects.

Work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing.

Contribute towards improving Development/Support process. Focus on evaluating and analysing flaws/discrepancies in system, and implement efficient, high-quality solutions.

Provide guidance and support and mentor Junior Developers to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience.

4-6 Years of industry work experience.

Technical depth across multiple languages.

JMS (Java Message Services).

JPA (Java Persistence API).

NHibernate.

Spring Framework.

Spring Batch.

MySQL.

Docker.

GitLab.

Git + Jenkins.

MongoDB.

Redis.

Data Structures.

Understanding Async Programming.

Algorithms in Java.

Linux.

C# WebAPI.

.Net Core.

SOLID Principles.

TDD (Test Driven Development).

Angular.

MS SQL.

Azure DevOps.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Strong communications skills (verbal & written).

Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions.

Curious and results-driven, looking for continuous improvements.

A self-starter who requires minimal supervision and takes high ownership of work assigned.

Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail.

Works well with others as part of a team.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Solution orientated.

Well-presented and well groomed.

Professionalism and confidence.

Ability to inspire others.

To uphold the values and reputation of the organisation.

