Our client is currently recruiting for a Senior Specialist: Solutions Architect. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract role (6-month contract)

The Solution Architect is responsible for designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for business capability, according to the overall business vision and target architecture. This role is responsible for the technical analysis and solution design of future capabilities and features, including external dependencies, cross-domain APIs, and technical enablers. This role is responsible for reviewing the target architecture vision and roadmap, evaluating and prioritizing roadmap items, and translating them into designs and non-functional requirements. The role is also responsible to provide support within the system development lifecycle of a project/initiative that could vary from providing subject-matter expertise; testing resources; post-deployment support; and/or being business/technical liaisons relating to the solution delivery.

Minimum Requirements:

5-7 years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other technology related field

Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments

Extensive experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development

Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDD

Professional experience and knowledge of Telecommunications industries strongly preferred

Solution architecture and design

Feasibility analysis

Business capability / customer journey architecture governance in agile delivery

Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational design

Infrastructure design

Estimation techniques for scaled agile

Technology Innovation: scouting, screening and evaluation

Excellent analytical, technical, and problem solving skills, with high-levels of creativity

Excellent written and verbal communications skills, with both technical and business audiences

Excellent relationship building, teamwork, and collaboration skills that enables the provision of effective support and guidance across multiple DevOps teams

Responsibilities:

Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements

Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs

Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions

Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos

Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs

Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment

Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs

Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

