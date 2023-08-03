Single-vendor SASE set for huge growth

The increased enterprise preference for single-vendor SASE solutions is expected to propel its growth at twice the rate of multi-vendor SASE solutions.

According to a recently published forecast report from Dell’Oro Group, enterprises are anticipated to spend nearly $34-billion between 2022 and 2027 on single-vendor SASE solutions.

Though multi-vendor SASE solutions are projected to grow slower, they will continue to occupy a significant part of the SASE market, with enterprise spend expected to be $29-billion between 2022 and 2027.

“Since we started tracking the SASE market in 2019, multi-vendor solutions have represented most of the market compared to single-vendor. However, in 2023 we anticipate that single-vendor SASE will become the majority of the market,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“As single-vendor SASE solution maturity increases, so is the comfort in purchasing it all from a single vendor. The pressure to go after best-of-breed from multiple vendors is slowly diminishing.”

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year July 2023 Forecast report include:

* Total spend on SASE solutions, whether single- or multi-vendor, to eclipse $63-billion between 2022 and 2027.

* Unified SASE is anticipated to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% between 2022 and 2027, over twice the disaggregated SASE rate.

* The report further divides the total SASE market along its two components, security service edge (SSE) and SD-WAN, and details how the substantial spend on both is expected to drive SD-WAN annual spending to nearly $6-billion and SSE spending to over $8-billion by 2027.

* SD-WAN sales to service providers that offer managed SD-WAN will continue to outpace SD-WAN sold to enterprises that self-manage.