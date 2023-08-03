Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Looking for a Software Developer to join our dynamic team to assist with the ongoing maintenance of existing products and to participate in the development of new, exciting, and enhanced products and solutions for the HR industry.

This is a great opportunity to join an exciting company.

This role is diverse, challenging, and interesting.

This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

This position requires an individual who is able to develop new solutions and enhance existing SAAS products.

This position allows for the opportunity to work remotely. Time zone: SAST.

Activities will include:

Development of software products

Maintenance of existing systems

System testing

Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications

Understanding business requirement documents, project scopes, and specifications.

Requirements:

Skills and Qualifications:

A tertiary qualification would be preferred

2+ years of programming experience

Motivated team worker and self-starter

Knowledge of corporate HR processes would be beneficial but not essential

Knowledge and experience developing with HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+

Experience with Plinq, Interfaces, and Web API’s advantages

Exposure to AI integration is advantageous

2+ years experience with AWS environments

Experience with Mobile optimization

Excellent technical skills

Excellent problem-solving abilities

Excellent documentation skills

Excellent communication skills

MCI Consultants are people who are:

Ambitious team player, but can work independently

Courageous and passionate

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking

Ethical and responsible

Professional, trustworthy, and keen

Desired Skills:

Software Development

C#

AWS

SAAS Products

HR Industry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Software Developer to be based at a company in Johannesburg.

