Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Looking for a Software Developer to join our dynamic team to assist with the ongoing maintenance of existing products and to participate in the development of new, exciting, and enhanced products and solutions for the HR industry.
- This is a great opportunity to join an exciting company.
- This role is diverse, challenging, and interesting.
- This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.
- This position requires an individual who is able to develop new solutions and enhance existing SAAS products.
- This position allows for the opportunity to work remotely. Time zone: SAST.
Activities will include:
Development of software products
Maintenance of existing systems
System testing
Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications
Understanding business requirement documents, project scopes, and specifications.
Requirements:
Skills and Qualifications:
A tertiary qualification would be preferred
2+ years of programming experience
Motivated team worker and self-starter
Knowledge of corporate HR processes would be beneficial but not essential
Knowledge and experience developing with HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+
Experience with Plinq, Interfaces, and Web API’s advantages
Exposure to AI integration is advantageous
2+ years experience with AWS environments
Experience with Mobile optimization
Excellent technical skills
Excellent problem-solving abilities
Excellent documentation skills
Excellent communication skills
MCI Consultants are people who are:
Ambitious team player, but can work independently
Courageous and passionate
Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency
Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement
Dynamic and progressive in their thinking
Ethical and responsible
Professional, trustworthy, and keen
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- C#
- AWS
- SAAS Products
- HR Industry
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Software Developer to be based at a company in Johannesburg.