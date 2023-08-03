Software Engineer (C#.Net) – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the team of a fast-paced Asset Management Specialist seeking the coding talents of a Software Engineer with at least 3 years’ experience with C#.Net. Software Engineers are considered the computer whizz-kids of the company’s larger Research and Development team, who are responsible for designing and developing effective software solutions to meet clients’ requirements. You will also gather user requirements, define system functionality and write code in various languages. Applicants will also require a Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field with solid experience writing Unit/Integration Tests using NUnit/xUnit, experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data, Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.) & REST based APIs.

DUTIES:

Develop well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner.

Develop high quality software to the approval of the QA Manager.

Participate actively in the Scrum process.

Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product.

Build knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technology on a continuous basis.

Provide mentorship and coaching to other team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field.

Experience/Skills –

3 Years experience in Microsoft C# .NET.

Solid experience in writing Unit/Integration Tests using NUnit/xUnit

Solid experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data.

Good skills in relational database queries.

Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.).

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

REST based APIs.

Advantageous –

Git source control.

Azure/AWS Containers experience.

Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Software

Engineer

C

Learn more/Apply for this position