ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the exceptional quality of all software products released as the next Software Tester sought by a fast-paced Asset Management Specialist based in Bellville. You will monitor every phase of the software development process so as to ensure design quality, making sure that the software adheres to the standards set by the Development Department. The ideal candidate must preferably possess an IT related Degree/Diploma & an ISTQB Foundation Certification and have at least 2 years work experience in a similar role with both Functional & Non-Functional Testing, demonstrable experience in Manual and/or Automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment & solid knowledge of writing and debugging code, testing software without a user interface such as an API and skilled with QA methodologies, tools and processes.

DUTIES:

Test software.

Maintenance and support of existing systems.

Participate in the release process.

Build knowledge of new QA tools and relevant technology on a continuous basis.

Participate actively in the Scrum process.

Knowledge Transfer and Collaboration.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

IT related Degree or Diploma is preferable.

QA related Test Management Certification i.e ISTQB Foundation preferred.

Experience/Skills –

2 Years professional experience in a related role, e.g., Software Testing.

Functional and Non-Functional Testing experience.

Demonstrable experience in Manual and/or Automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment.

Knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes.

Analytical skills, i.e., to analyse requirements.

Technical skills – Comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an API.

Working with teams following an Agile methodology.

Writing and debugging code.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

