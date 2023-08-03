Specialist Data Engineer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Data Engineer to join our financial services client based in Cape Town for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Understand the technical landscape and bank wide architecture that is connected to or dependent on the business area supported in order to effectively design & deliver data solutions (architecture, pipeline etc.)

Translate and interpret the data architecture direction and associated business requirements & leverage expertise in analytical & creative problem solving to produce data solution designs (build a solution from its components) beyond the analysis of the problem.

Participate in design thinking processes to successfully deliver data solution blueprints

Leverage open source relational and No-SQL databases as well integration and streaming platforms do deliver sustainable business specific data solutions.

Design data retrieval, storage & distribution solutions (or components thereof) including contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle.

Develop high quality data processing, retrieval, storage & distribution design in a test driven & domain driven / cross domain environment. Assemble large, complex data sets that meet business requirements & manage the data pipeline

Build analytics tools that use the data pipeline by quickly producing well-organised, optimized, and documented source code & algorithms to deliver technical data solutions

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting technologies e.g. Terraform

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Build infrastructure to automate extremely high volumes of data delivery

Create data tools for analytics and data science teams that assist them in building and optimizing data sets for the benefit of the business

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Inform & support the infrastructure build required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources

Support the continuous optimisation, improvement & automation of data processing, retrieval, storage & distribution processes

Ensure the quality assurance and testing of all data solutions aligned to the QA Engineering & broader architectural guidelines and standards of the organisation

Implement & align to the Group Security standards and practices to ensure the undisputable separation, security & quality of the organisation’s data

Meaningfully contribute to & ensure solutions align to the design & direction of the Group Architecture & in particular data standards, principles, preferences & practices. Short term deployment must align to strategic long term delivery.

Monitor the performance of data solutions designs & ensure ongoing optimization of data solutions

Stay ahead of the curve on data processing, retrieval, storage & distribution technologies & processes (global best practices & trends) to ensure best practice

Conduct peer reviews, testing, problem solving within and across the broader team

Build data science team capability in the use of data solutions

Identify technical risks and mitigate these (pre, during & post deployment)

Update / Design all application documentation aligned to the organization technical standards and risk / governance frameworks

Create business cases & solution specifications for various governance processes (e.g. CTO approvals)

Participate in incident management & DR activity – applying critical thinking, problem solving & technical expertise to get to the bottom of major incidents

Deliver on time & on budget

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields

5 years Production experience

3-5 years Production experience with designing and building, BI systems and complex data eco systems

3 + years Production experience working in Big data environment (advantageous for all, a must for high volume environments) – optimising and building Big Data pipelines, architectures and data sets with e.g. Java, Scala, Python, Hadoop, Apache Spark and Kafka. Most of the broader team are .NET Core developers integrating with Kafka. Therefore .NET Core and C# experience will be advantageous.

Well versed in Big Data and Event Driven Architecture best practices.

Thorough knowledge of web applications & specifically knowledge of data design patterns used within web applications

Production experience in designing and setting up Hadoop and Kafka clusters in AWS

Experience in setting up automated onboarding for these clusters

Experience with test-driven development and domain driven design

Experience with appropriate unit testing framework(s)

Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like and REST

Experience with open-source relational and NoSQL databases

Advanced knowledge of SQL e.g. query authoring

Familiar with CI/CD tools (preferably Azure DevOps / TFS) and Artifact Management (preferably JFrog Artifactory)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

big data

java

scala

python

