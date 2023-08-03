Township ISP TooMuchWifi connects more communities

Township internet service provider, TooMuchWifi, has expanded its operations in the Western Cape province, bringing affordable and reliable internet connectivity to Mbekweni, a settlement between the towns of Wellington and Paarl, where there is a growing demand.

In addition, the company is extending its operational reach to better serve the communities of Atlantis on the West Coast and Delft near Blue Downs, where it already has a footprint.

Tauriq Brown, CEO of TooMuchWifi, comments: “We believe it is our duty to help those that need it most, like people living in Mbekweni. This settlement is home to seasonal workers who labour the fruit farms surrounding the Berg River, and who are currently trapped in a web of semi- or unemployment and inaccessibility to resources that can improve their lives and livelihoods. Currently, they are excluded from opportunities to contribute more meaningfully to the economy and cannot improve their circumstances.”

TooMuchWifi is a wireless service provider (ISP) developed specifically for low-income individuals and SMEs in under-served communities and dedicated to providing affordable and reliable internet within aspirational communities. It currently operates across the Western Cape, servicing 40 low-income areas, with a customer base of 400 000.

“Technology can resolve some of the challenges faced by township residents and those living in low-income settlements, including transforming them into more inclusive micro-economies. We want to provide affordable, fast and reliable connectivity that these communities need to become self-sufficient and to improve their quality of living. TooMuchWifi’s Uncapped and various Hotspot options are a good fit for residents and businesses in this area. Our research shows that this is the resource most needed right now to enable transformation,” Brown adds.

TooMuchWifi is also expanding its operational reach within Atlantis to encompass the suburb of Saxonsea, and in Delft to include Delft South – one of the fastest growing communities in Cape Town.

Over the last seven years, TooMuchWifi has given communities access to affordable Wifi through its uncapped and hotspot options. The company has been able to meet their expansion plans through investment from the MIC (Mineworkers Investment Company) and Bamboo Capital, both of which are social impact investors who share the company’s vision and commitment to making internet access available to all.