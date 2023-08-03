WEB DEVELOPER (12 MONTHS)

Network Infrastructure and Windows server administration.
- Day-to-day management of the Fund’s web activities, reporting to the Senior Manager – IT and or Head of Broadband Fund and coordinating all of the Fund’s web operations.
- Provide day-today development and management of Fund’s e-commerce platform and creation, development, and management of Fund’s web security.
- Provides Fund’s delivery and support to the Senior Manager: IT to deliver the Fund’s web services.
- Assesses business needs & Fund’s need to provide functional web solutions that meet specified requirements and including analysis of opportunities in order meet all the required needs.
- Communicates related developmental needs within the department and collaborates with other teams and vendors on required development and enhancements needs.
- Assists with the release process for the Fund’s web applications which includes effective department wide, external users and end user communication.
- Assists in managing testing scripts and identifies opportunities for improvement.
- Negotiates resolution of conflicting requirements across other business units, brokers and/or departments through business analysts or application manager
- Provides regular one-on-one feedback to all members of the team and to the Senior Manager – IT or Head of Broadband Fund.
- Evaluates the contents of development requests on an ongoing basis and make recommendations on any developments.
- Provides honest assessment of any Fund’s web performance problems as needed in an assertive manner in a team meeting or in a one on one
- Manages delivery and SLAs by guiding change requests, problem management, maintenance, and enhancement tickets raised by the business or end users for assigned web applications.
- Develops relevant metrics, measures and publishes the performance of the services provided and enables continuous improvement activities in collaboration with peer groups.
- Works closely with all other IT personnel & or collaboration teams in identifying, evaluating, selecting, and implementing specific processes and technologies that support the business’s plans, IT strategy and any other Fund’s requirements.
- Ensure full adherence to policies and procedures that are compliant with industry and regulatory policies.
- Develops and assists process documentation for the Fund’s web application (s).
- Keeps abreast of new developments and forecasts future trends in web applications and integration in the Fund’s web requirements.
- Maintains a strong understanding of web technology and its application to achieve business objectives including we applications management best practices.
- Serves as an internal consultant to other Fund’s team players and the broader business as needed.
- Provides ongoing troubleshooting, support, and maintenance of web applications, as required.
- Assists with the planning and implementation of the Fund’s web applications projects.
- Assists with the contents of project status reports and overall project summaries.
- Co-ordinates the Fund’s web applications housekeeping and ensure applications are always in an audit-ready state.
- Monitors and reports on progress of his/her own project deliverables to appropriate stakeholders and switches.
- Monitor and Optimise network performance by trouble shooting network performance issues and analysing network traffic.
- Administer active directory and MS exchange server environment.
- Ensure stability and integrity of voice and data network services.
- Install Hardware and software.
- Manage the day-to-day operations of network infrastructure, client-server, and virtualised environments.
- Document all network administration processes and installation procedures.
Required Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 matric
- BSc Computer Science Degree qualification.
- BSc Computer Science Hon or related Post Grad degree.
- HTML, CSX, JAVA, AJAX, C#.net, VB.net & ASP.net with SQL server, scripting related certification.
10 years’ experience in web and mobile applications development environment.
5 – 10 years’ experience in the Telecoms industry advantageous.
Experience managing the operations of a fund or grant scheme
- Good knowledge of business application development methodologies in html, csx, java, ajax, C#.net, VB.net and ASP.net with SQL server, scripting, testing, preferably in developing e-Commerce applications.
- Knowledge of Project Management (PMBOK, Prince II, Agile) principles would be advantageous
- Experience and understanding in development methodologies.
Knowledge of informational technology disciplines; e.g., software applications, networks, servers and interfaces, production operations, quality assurance and systems management, testing, development methodologies etc.
Key Competencies
- Self-Management.
- Time Management.
- Passionate about Technology
- Organised.
- Analytical.
- Attention to detail.
- Quality Conscious.
- Good communication & interpersonal skills.
- Good writing & presentation skills.
- Ability to Multitask.
Key Attributes
- Honest
- Leadership.
- Problem solving
- Team Player.
- Able to handle Pressure.
- Methodical.
- Persuasive.
- Flexible.
- Self-motivated
Desired Skills:
