WEB DEVELOPER (12 MONTHS)

Aug 3, 2023

Network Infrastructure and Windows server administration.

  • Day-to-day management of the Fund’s web activities, reporting to the Senior Manager – IT and or Head of Broadband Fund and coordinating all of the Fund’s web operations.
  • Provide day-today development and management of Fund’s e-commerce platform and creation, development, and management of Fund’s web security.
  • Provides Fund’s delivery and support to the Senior Manager: IT to deliver the Fund’s web services.
  • Assesses business needs & Fund’s need to provide functional web solutions that meet specified requirements and including analysis of opportunities in order meet all the required needs.
  • Communicates related developmental needs within the department and collaborates with other teams and vendors on required development and enhancements needs.
  • Assists with the release process for the Fund’s web applications which includes effective department wide, external users and end user communication.
  • Assists in managing testing scripts and identifies opportunities for improvement.
  • Negotiates resolution of conflicting requirements across other business units, brokers and/or departments through business analysts or application manager
  • Provides regular one-on-one feedback to all members of the team and to the Senior Manager – IT or Head of Broadband Fund.
  • Evaluates the contents of development requests on an ongoing basis and make recommendations on any developments.
  • Provides honest assessment of any Fund’s web performance problems as needed in an assertive manner in a team meeting or in a one on one
  • Manages delivery and SLAs by guiding change requests, problem management, maintenance, and enhancement tickets raised by the business or end users for assigned web applications.
  • Develops relevant metrics, measures and publishes the performance of the services provided and enables continuous improvement activities in collaboration with peer groups.
  • Works closely with all other IT personnel & or collaboration teams in identifying, evaluating, selecting, and implementing specific processes and technologies that support the business’s plans, IT strategy and any other Fund’s requirements.
  • Ensure full adherence to policies and procedures that are compliant with industry and regulatory policies.
  • Develops and assists process documentation for the Fund’s web application (s).
  • Keeps abreast of new developments and forecasts future trends in web applications and integration in the Fund’s web requirements.
  • Maintains a strong understanding of web technology and its application to achieve business objectives including we applications management best practices.
  • Serves as an internal consultant to other Fund’s team players and the broader business as needed.
  • Provides ongoing troubleshooting, support, and maintenance of web applications, as required.
  • Assists with the planning and implementation of the Fund’s web applications projects.
  • Assists with the contents of project status reports and overall project summaries.
  • Co-ordinates the Fund’s web applications housekeeping and ensure applications are always in an audit-ready state.
  • Monitors and reports on progress of his/her own project deliverables to appropriate stakeholders and switches.
  • Monitor and Optimise network performance by trouble shooting network performance issues and analysing network traffic.
  • Administer active directory and MS exchange server environment.
  • Ensure stability and integrity of voice and data network services.
  • Install Hardware and software.
  • Manage the day-to-day operations of network infrastructure, client-server, and virtualised environments.
  • Document all network administration processes and installation procedures.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 matric
  • BSc Computer Science Degree qualification.
  • BSc Computer Science Hon or related Post Grad degree.
  • HTML, CSX, JAVA, AJAX, C#.net, VB.net & ASP.net with SQL server, scripting related certification.
    10 years’ experience in web and mobile applications development environment.
    5 – 10 years’ experience in the Telecoms industry advantageous.
    Experience managing the operations of a fund or grant scheme
  • Good knowledge of business application development methodologies in html, csx, java, ajax, C#.net, VB.net and ASP.net with SQL server, scripting, testing, preferably in developing e-Commerce applications.
  • Knowledge of Project Management (PMBOK, Prince II, Agile) principles would be advantageous
  • Experience and understanding in development methodologies.
    Knowledge of informational technology disciplines; e.g., software applications, networks, servers and interfaces, production operations, quality assurance and systems management, testing, development methodologies etc.

Key Competencies

  • Self-Management.
  • Time Management.
  • Passionate about Technology
  • Organised.
  • Analytical.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Quality Conscious.
  • Good communication & interpersonal skills.
  • Good writing & presentation skills.
  • Ability to Multitask.

Key Attributes

  • Honest
  • Leadership.
  • Problem solving
  • Team Player.
  • Able to handle Pressure.
  • Methodical.
  • Persuasive.
  • Flexible.
  • Self-motivated

Desired Skills:

  • mentioned above

Learn more/Apply for this position