AMD debuts Radeon PRO workstation graphics cards

AMD has announced two new additions to the AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series product line: the AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and AMD Radeon PRO W7500 workstation graphics cards.

The new graphics cards are designed to tackle mainstream workloads across a range of professional industries, including Media & Entertainment, Design & Manufacturing, and Architecture, Engineering & Construction.

The new graphics cards leverage the breakthrough AMD RDNA 3 architecture and are optimised for price/performance, as well as stability and reliability.

Both cards feature 8Gb of high-speed GDDR6 memory to support data-intensive tasks, and enable detailed and precise ray-traced renderings.

“Our goal is to offer more choice for professional users, and these graphics cards do exactly that – built to address the largest market segment focusing on mainstream workloads,” says Scott Herkelman, senior vice-president and GM: graphics business unit at AMD.

“AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and Radeon PRO W7500 graphics cards provide exceptional performance for a variety of professional applications, including CAD, BIM and more, while offering incredible levels of visual fidelity and setting a new performance standard for mid-range professional graphics.”

Key features of the AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards include:

* AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology and second-generation raytracing technology. It also offers optimisations for AEC, D&M, and M&E workflows for 3D modeling, animation, rendering, video editing and general multitasking.

* Dedicated AI Acceleration – New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver over 2X more performance on average than the previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

* 8Gb GDDR6 Memory – Allows professionals and creators to handle data-intensive tasks and enable amazing ray-traced renderings with incredible details and realism.

* AMD Radiance Display Engine with DisplayPort 2.1 – With 12-bit HDR colour support and over 68-billion colors, display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor configuration options, creating an ultra-immersive visual environment.

* AV1 Encode/Decode – Dual encode/decode media engines unlock new multimedia experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support designed for high resolutions, wide colour gamut, and high-dynamic range enhancements.

* Optimised Driver Performance and Professional Application Certification – All AMD Radeon PRO workstation graphics are supported by AMD Software: PRO Edition, which provides a modern and intuitive user interface. AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors on a comprehensive certification program, and to ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are built for demanding 24/7 environments and tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the ideal balance of performance and stability.