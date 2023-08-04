Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Key Performance Areas: The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for ensuring the
reliability and sustainability of the control systems within all manufacturing departments of
Woodlands Dairy and ensure that these systems meet production demands in a cost effective and
efficient manner. In addition, the jobholder will be responsible for optimizing functionality of
processes to reduce process losses and improve overall efficiency, participate in projects and
continuous improvement. The candidate will also be responsible for PLC, SCADA programming and
the development of production and process performance reports.
Knowledge and Skills: This position will require a qualified Mechatronic/Electrical/Electronic
engineer, preferably B-Tech or higher. The successful candidate should have 1-3 years relevant
experience in an automated manufacturing environment preferably in the sterile packaging or liquid
beverages, with exposure to Allen Bradley PLC’s, Aveva Application Server, Aveva InTouch, Aveva
Historian, Veeam, VMware, Allen Bradley Stratix Switches.
Desired Skills:
- Electrical
- Electronics
- Mechatronics
- PLC Programming
- Scada Programming
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a Automation Engineer.