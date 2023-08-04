Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Key Performance Areas: The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for ensuring the

reliability and sustainability of the control systems within all manufacturing departments of

Woodlands Dairy and ensure that these systems meet production demands in a cost effective and

efficient manner. In addition, the jobholder will be responsible for optimizing functionality of

processes to reduce process losses and improve overall efficiency, participate in projects and

continuous improvement. The candidate will also be responsible for PLC, SCADA programming and

the development of production and process performance reports.

Knowledge and Skills: This position will require a qualified Mechatronic/Electrical/Electronic

engineer, preferably B-Tech or higher. The successful candidate should have 1-3 years relevant

experience in an automated manufacturing environment preferably in the sterile packaging or liquid

beverages, with exposure to Allen Bradley PLC’s, Aveva Application Server, Aveva InTouch, Aveva

Historian, Veeam, VMware, Allen Bradley Stratix Switches.

Desired Skills:

Electrical

Electronics

Mechatronics

PLC Programming

Scada Programming

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as a Automation Engineer.

