Business Analyst

Aug 4, 2023

  • Work with product & technical owner
  • Work with the QA and the project team to validate the acceptance criteria and modify where required
  • Work with other BAs and teams to understand and define end-to-end requirements across more than one project team and system
  • Support project leads as necessary
  • Assist team with making appropriate commitments through story selection and task definition
  • Ownership of all requirements to be built by the team, presentation of the stories and journeys and facilitation of requirements workshops

Desired Skills:

  • Have been involved with most aspects of software delivery and life cycle
  • including gathering and developing detailed functional requirement
  • breaking down complex requirements into independent user stories
  • capturing detailed acceptance criteria
  • building a release plan with user stories
  • managing the backlog
  • running showcases and incorporating user feedback –
  • Have some familiarity with the technical aspects of software development
  • including understanding the capabilities and limitations of programming languages
  • and a knowledge of testing (System
  • Unit
  • Integration
  • Interface) –
  • An understanding of data modelling
  • object modelling
  • and OO design principles –
  • Successfully applied Agile/XP/Scrum practices –
  • Have exceptional listening
  • written and verbal communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our E-Commerce Products team.

Candidate will develop deep understanding of the products, user journeys and technical platforms & integrations. Leveraging this knowledge, the candidate will work with Product Owners and Technical Teams to translate product roadmap into user stories and help team build the product.

