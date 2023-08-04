Business Analyst

Work with product & technical owner

Work with the QA and the project team to validate the acceptance criteria and modify where required

Work with other BAs and teams to understand and define end-to-end requirements across more than one project team and system

Support project leads as necessary

Assist team with making appropriate commitments through story selection and task definition

Ownership of all requirements to be built by the team, presentation of the stories and journeys and facilitation of requirements workshops

Desired Skills:

–

Have been involved with most aspects of software delivery and life cycle

including gathering and developing detailed functional requirement

breaking down complex requirements into independent user stories

capturing detailed acceptance criteria

building a release plan with user stories

managing the backlog

running showcases and incorporating user feedback –

Have some familiarity with the technical aspects of software development

including understanding the capabilities and limitations of programming languages

and a knowledge of testing (System

Unit

Integration

Interface) –

An understanding of data modelling

object modelling

and OO design principles –

Successfully applied Agile/XP/Scrum practices –

Have exceptional listening

written and verbal communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our E-Commerce Products team.

Candidate will develop deep understanding of the products, user journeys and technical platforms & integrations. Leveraging this knowledge, the candidate will work with Product Owners and Technical Teams to translate product roadmap into user stories and help team build the product.

