Business Analyst (Contract)

Type: Contract
Location: Bellville
The company is continuously improving its current offerings and solutions in addition to adding new offerings and solutions in alignment with the strategic roadmap for the business.
As a business analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned projects.
Your role will require the following:
- Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects.
- Participate in designing the conceptual solution.
- Describe data movements between systems / platforms.
- Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement.
- Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required.
Recommendations:
- Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable.
- FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Elicit and Analyze requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas.
- Produce quality outputs.
- Business Requirements Document
- Process flow diagrams
- Context Diagrams
- User stories with acceptance criteria
- Meet deadlines and manage commitments.
- Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation.
- Provide support throughout the design, development, and testing processes through to user acceptance.
- Stakeholder Management
- Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities.
- Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management.
- Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders.
Competencies:
- Sound analytical capability
- Sound technical knowledge
- Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC
- Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.
- A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team.
- Able to manage conflict.
- Help build / reinforce the team culture.
- Self-motivated and able to work independently.
- Work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment
- Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables.
- Strong work ethic and professional
- Superb communication skills
Desired Skills:
- business
- analyst
- business analysis