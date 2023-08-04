Business Analyst (Contract)

Type: Contract

Location: Bellville

The company is continuously improving its current offerings and solutions in addition to adding new offerings and solutions in alignment with the strategic roadmap for the business.

As a business analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned projects.

Your role will require the following:

Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects.

Participate in designing the conceptual solution.

Describe data movements between systems / platforms.

Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement.

Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Minimum Requirements:

At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required.

Recommendations:

Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable.

FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Elicit and Analyze requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas.

Produce quality outputs. Business Requirements Document Process flow diagrams Context Diagrams User stories with acceptance criteria

Meet deadlines and manage commitments.

Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation.

Provide support throughout the design, development, and testing processes through to user acceptance.

Stakeholder Management Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities. Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management. Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders.



Competencies:

Sound analytical capability

Sound technical knowledge Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.

A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team. Able to manage conflict. Help build / reinforce the team culture.

Self-motivated and able to work independently. Work on multiple projects simultaneously Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables. Strong work ethic and professional

Superb communication skills

Desired Skills:

business

analyst

business analysis

