Business Analyst (Contract) – Western Cape Oakdale

Aug 4, 2023

Type: Contract
Location: Bellville
The company is continuously improving its current offerings and solutions in addition to adding new offerings and solutions in alignment with the strategic roadmap for the business.

As a business analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned projects.
Your role will require the following:

  • Understanding and unpacking the business requirements for assigned projects.
  • Participate in designing the conceptual solution.
  • Describe data movements between systems / platforms.
  • Design and articulate business processes as required for the implementation of the business requirement.
  • Assist in implementation, validation and testing, and handover to business.

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 8 years’ practical experience working as a business analyst required.

Recommendations:

  • Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable.
  • FTI Business Analysis Diploma will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • Elicit and Analyze requirements with business and create alignment across functional areas.
  • Produce quality outputs.
    • Business Requirements Document
    • Process flow diagrams
    • Context Diagrams
    • User stories with acceptance criteria

  • Meet deadlines and manage commitments.

  • Create consensus across the design, dev & test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation.

  • Provide support throughout the design, development, and testing processes through to user acceptance.

  • Stakeholder Management
    • Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities.
    • Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management.
    • Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders.

Competencies:

  • Sound analytical capability
  • Sound technical knowledge
    • Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC
    • Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms / systems, web technologies etc.

  • A team player who is able to work independently but deliver as a team.
    • Able to manage conflict.
    • Help build / reinforce the team culture.

  • Self-motivated and able to work independently.
    • Work on multiple projects simultaneously
    • Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment
    • Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables.
    • Strong work ethic and professional

  • Superb communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • business
  • analyst
  • business analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position