Business Analyst – Gauteng Illovo

Contract Period 6 Months

The succcessful BA will play a bridging role between IT and the Business. The role requires the BA to comprehensively understand business processes and needs, translate them into technical requirements and oversee the implementation of such solutions in line with preferred project governance principles, in partnership with both the business client and technical resources such as developers.

Experience:

General business and system analysis skills including process and information.

Higher education processes and systems

System Knowledge- Microsoft Dynamics 365, SharePoint, SQL and Reporting

Project management would be beneficial

Testing mehtodology

System training

Technical skills on recent core platforms like Microsoft Dynamics 365, SharePoint and SQL

Beneficial to ahve some experience in data and reporting architecture, specifically using Microsoft

Desired Skills:

Implementation

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Accpac

VIP

ESS

Evasys

SharePoint

SQL

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

As an entreprenurial institution, with deep connections to the African continent the organisation has changed dramaticallysince its founding in 2000. Established on the back of a significant endowmnet by a well know businessman and philanthropist.

Long regarded as a business school with impeccable international credentials they are now leading the way among its global peers.

Underpinning their approach is their commitment to life-long learning, a dedication to high-quality and innovative teaching methods, the pursuit of ethical and sustainable values, and a forward-looking view of business and its role in the world.

Learn more/Apply for this position