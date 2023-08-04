Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria Region

- Work with product & technical owner
- Work with the QA and the project team to validate the acceptance criteria and modify where required
- Work with other BAs and teams to understand and define end-to-end requirements across more than one project team and system
- Support project leads as necessary
- Assist team with making appropriate commitments through story selection and task definition
- Ownership of all requirements to be built by the team, presentation of the stories and journeys and facilitation of requirements workshops
Desired Skills:
- –
- Have been involved with most aspects of software delivery and life cycle
- including gathering and developing detailed functional requirement
- breaking down complex requirements into independent user stories
- capturing detailed acceptance criteria
- building a release plan with user stories
- managing the backlog
- running showcases and incorporating user feedback –
- Have some familiarity with the technical aspects of software development
- including understanding the capabilities and limitations of programming languages
- and a knowledge of testing (System
- Unit
- Integration
- Interface) –
- An understanding of data modelling
- object modelling
- and OO design principles –
- Successfully applied Agile/XP/Scrum practices –
- Have exceptional listening
- written and verbal communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our E-Commerce Products team.
Candidate will develop deep understanding of the products, user journeys and technical platforms & integrations. Leveraging this knowledge, the candidate will work with Product Owners and Technical Teams to translate product roadmap into user stories and help team build the product.