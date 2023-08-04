Business Analyst- Regional Technical Consultant – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 4, 2023

  • Key client facing role supporting the Relationship Manager / Delivery Manager to help determine Client specific requirements to drive a product / project solution design, with appropriate delivery cost and efforts.
  • Will be responsible for DOU (Document of Understanding) for the BRD (Business Requirements Document) provided by client. In case of non-standard project as well as associated Scope Document as per Project Requirement mentioned in BSF.
  • Pivotal liaison role working with relevant internal & external stakeholders and Technical Team Leads (Product / System Owners) to align the Client requirements
  • Produce documentation to articulate the solution design & Statement of Work to relationship Manager.
  • Support business case creation, responses to RFP / proposals. Engage directly with Vendors, Service providers to obtain solution relevant to the client base you are supporting.
  • Trusted relationship with the Client be the detailed Voice of the Customer in the design and delivery ensuring commitments are managed and achieved.
  • Close working relationship with the Client, technical team and act as a key conduit between the Internal teams, NI business and Project Manager.

Desired Skills:

  • Education: Degree level from a recognized university in computer science or relevant subject in technology. Preferably holds a Masters of Business Administration or Masters of Science in Management. Experience: –
  • At least 8 years of experience in a Technology / IT function in a recognized international organization. Financial services industry experience highly desirable. –
  • At least 3 years of operating at management level managing geographically distributed teams. –
  • Excellent knowledge in services
  • functions and technical solutions used in payment services industry. Core skills in at least one area: Payment processing and Card Management
  • Payment Acquiring
  • ATM services
  • Remittances. –
  • Experience in designing solutions in payment services industry. Experience in using analytical tools
  • methodologies and best practices. –
  • Experience in developing documentation
  • presentation and other material. –
  • Experience in end to end costing of solutions. –
  • Excellent knowledge on relevant systems and solutions. –
  • Experience Payment systems
  • Switch & Card / Merchant management domains –
  • Knowledge/Skills: –
  • Excellent analytical and skills –
  • Payment scheme related process –
  • Excellent relationship management skills –
  • Clear and concise approach to design –
  • Excellent Presentation skills. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels –
  • Cost tracking
  • reporting and overall financial tracking of a unit –
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills – both verbal and written. Proven skills in facilitating key decisions
  • handling complex issues –
  • Strong cultural awareness and knowledge. Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment –
  • Added advantage Skill – Knowledge of the below Systems –
  • Euronet –
  • Compus+ –
  • ATM –
  • Card Management Solution –
  • POS –
  • Card perso

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Job Role – Business Analyst – Regional Technical Consultant
– Reporting to – Head of Project Delivery Manager
– Department – Project Delivery Management

Learn more/Apply for this position