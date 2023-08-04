Business Analyst- Regional Technical Consultant

- Key client facing role supporting the Relationship Manager / Delivery Manager to help determine Client specific requirements to drive a product / project solution design, with appropriate delivery cost and efforts.
- Will be responsible for DOU (Document of Understanding) for the BRD (Business Requirements Document) provided by client. In case of non-standard project as well as associated Scope Document as per Project Requirement mentioned in BSF.
- Pivotal liaison role working with relevant internal & external stakeholders and Technical Team Leads (Product / System Owners) to align the Client requirements
- Produce documentation to articulate the solution design & Statement of Work to relationship Manager.
- Support business case creation, responses to RFP / proposals. Engage directly with Vendors, Service providers to obtain solution relevant to the client base you are supporting.
- Trusted relationship with the Client be the detailed Voice of the Customer in the design and delivery ensuring commitments are managed and achieved.
- Close working relationship with the Client, technical team and act as a key conduit between the Internal teams, NI business and Project Manager.
Desired Skills:
- Education: Degree level from a recognized university in computer science or relevant subject in technology. Preferably holds a Masters of Business Administration or Masters of Science in Management. Experience: –
- At least 8 years of experience in a Technology / IT function in a recognized international organization. Financial services industry experience highly desirable. –
- At least 3 years of operating at management level managing geographically distributed teams. –
- Excellent knowledge in services
- functions and technical solutions used in payment services industry. Core skills in at least one area: Payment processing and Card Management
- Payment Acquiring
- ATM services
- Remittances. –
- Experience in designing solutions in payment services industry. Experience in using analytical tools
- methodologies and best practices. –
- Experience in developing documentation
- presentation and other material. –
- Experience in end to end costing of solutions. –
- Excellent knowledge on relevant systems and solutions. –
- Experience Payment systems
- Switch & Card / Merchant management domains –
- Knowledge/Skills: –
- Excellent analytical and skills –
- Payment scheme related process –
- Excellent relationship management skills –
- Clear and concise approach to design –
- Excellent Presentation skills. Ability to communicate effectively at all levels –
- Cost tracking
- reporting and overall financial tracking of a unit –
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills – both verbal and written. Proven skills in facilitating key decisions
- handling complex issues –
- Strong cultural awareness and knowledge. Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment –
- Added advantage Skill – Knowledge of the below Systems –
- Euronet –
- Compus+ –
- ATM –
- Card Management Solution –
- POS –
- Card perso
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Job Role – Business Analyst – Regional Technical Consultant
– Reporting to – Head of Project Delivery Manager
– Department – Project Delivery Management