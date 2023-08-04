C# Developer-Azure Cloud Specialist – 1812 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- C# Developer-Azure Cloud Specialist
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- SQL
- C#