C# Developer-Azure Cloud Specialist – 1812

Aug 4, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • C# Developer-Azure Cloud Specialist

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with:
    • Azure DevOps
    • Visual Studio IDE
    • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
    • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
    • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • SQL
  • C#

