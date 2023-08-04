C# Software Developer (remote)

Role Purpose:

The company is looking for a Software Developer to join our dynamic team to assist with ongoing maintenance of existing products and to participate in the development of new, exciting and enhanced products and solutions for the HR industry. This is a great opportunity to join an exciting company. This role is diverse, challenging, and interesting. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits.

This position requires an individual who is able to develop new solutions and enhance existing SAAS products.

This position allows for the opportunity to work remotely. Time zone: SAST.

Skills and Qualifications:

A tertiary qualification would be preferred

2+ years programming experience

Motivated team worker and self-starter

Knowledge of corporate HR processes would be beneficial but not essential

Knowledge and experience developing with: HTML, CSS, C#, MVC, ASP.NET 4.0/4.5 and above, SQL Server 2016+

Experience with Plinq, Interfaces and Web API’s advantageous

Exposure to AI integration advantageous

2+ years’ experience with AWS environments

Experience with Mobile optimisation.

Excellent technical skills

Excellent problem-solving abilities

Excellent documentation skills

Excellent communication skills

Responsibilities:

Development of software products

Maintenance on existing systems

System testing

Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications

Understanding business requirement documents, project scopes and specifications.

Competencies:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently

Courageous and passionate

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking

Ethical and responsible

Professional, trustworthy and keen

Desired Skills:

mvc

C#

.net

asp.net

Learn more/Apply for this position