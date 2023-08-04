DataMart Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The role of the Datamart developer is to build solutions as per functional specifications and requirements.
- Responsible for Way4 Data Mart configuration development according to business requirements and high level architecture design – Reports development according to business requirements.
Desired Skills:
- –
- Degree in Computer Information Systems –
- 3+ years in payments –
- Good knowledge of Way4 Data Mart (Configuration
- ETL
- DB structure) –
- Fair knowledge of Way4 Cards (Products
- Accounting schemes
- Service packs
- Tariff module
- Events
- Usages
- etc.) –
- Advanced SQL and PL/SQL skills (ORACLE) –
- Advanced analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree