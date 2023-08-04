DataMart Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

The role of the Datamart developer is to build solutions as per functional specifications and requirements.

Responsible for Way4 Data Mart configuration development according to business requirements and high level architecture design – Reports development according to business requirements.

Desired Skills:

–

Degree in Computer Information Systems –

3+ years in payments –

Good knowledge of Way4 Data Mart (Configuration

ETL

DB structure) –

Fair knowledge of Way4 Cards (Products

Accounting schemes

Service packs

Tariff module

Events

Usages

etc.) –

Advanced SQL and PL/SQL skills (ORACLE) –

Advanced analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

