DataMart Developer

Aug 4, 2023

The role of the Datamart developer is to build solutions as per functional specifications and requirements.

  • Responsible for Way4 Data Mart configuration development according to business requirements and high level architecture design – Reports development according to business requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Degree in Computer Information Systems –
  • 3+ years in payments –
  • Good knowledge of Way4 Data Mart (Configuration
  • ETL
  • DB structure) –
  • Fair knowledge of Way4 Cards (Products
  • Accounting schemes
  • Service packs
  • Tariff module
  • Events
  • Usages
  • etc.) –
  • Advanced SQL and PL/SQL skills (ORACLE) –
  • Advanced analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position