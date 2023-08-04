Developer – Mendix – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Aug 4, 2023

Opportunity for a developer with good development skill to worked on Mendix system for international bank
The project requires Advanced Mendix developer, who is open to work remotely.

  • 2 to 5 years of work experience in software development using Mendix.
  • Mendix Certified
  • Experience in creating mobile friendly websites, web, and mobile based applications.
  • Being willing to work with constant change of business/design requirements.
  • Good communication skills
  • Very flexible and with a good attitude
  • Working on challenging agile projects.

Desired Skills:

  • Mendix
  • Developer
  • React

