Developer – Mendix – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Opportunity for a developer with good development skill to worked on Mendix system for international bank

The project requires Advanced Mendix developer, who is open to work remotely.

2 to 5 years of work experience in software development using Mendix.

Mendix Certified

Experience in creating mobile friendly websites, web, and mobile based applications.

Being willing to work with constant change of business/design requirements.

Good communication skills

Very flexible and with a good attitude

Working on challenging agile projects.

Desired Skills:

Mendix

Developer

React

