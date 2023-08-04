Developer – Mendix

Opportunity for a developer with good development skill to worked on Mendix system for international bank
The project requires Advanced Mendix developer, who is open to work remotely.
- 2 to 5 years of work experience in software development using Mendix.
- Mendix Certified
- Experience in creating mobile friendly websites, web, and mobile based applications.
- Being willing to work with constant change of business/design requirements.
- Good communication skills
- Very flexible and with a good attitude
- Working on challenging agile projects.
Desired Skills:
- Mendix
- Developer
- React