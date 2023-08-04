DevOps Expert – Gauteng Pretoria Region

- The role of the DevOps Expert is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to achieve excellence in supporting NI clients. The DevOps Expert is responsible for building test application environments and solutions for various projects. In addition to that he is required to be hands-on with code management, build, deployment practices and in Cloud technologies.
- To scale in-house developed automations as per the growing project/team requirements
- Facilitate solution design for enhancements/new requirements as per requirements
- Build staging environments including setup of backend databases, application servers, and application deployment
- Coordinate design and standardization with Tech Leads from other teams
- Ensure release quality and compliance with coding standards for deliverables
- Create and manage operations for Cloud based Virtual Machines
- Integration of Cloud based VMs with on-premises applications
- Migrate on-premises applications to cloud
- Conduct research and development to support continuous efficiency
Desired Skills:
- –
- Degree in Computer Sciences –
- 3+ years of experience in BATCH / Shell scripting
- Python
- Build tools(Maven/ANT) –
- Hands on experience in Artifactory JFrog/Nexus –
- Good understanding of YAML structure –
- Oracle SQL knowledge and practical experience is mandatory –
- 3+ years of experience in developing IaC pipeline for cloud infrastructure provisioning in one of the major cloud service providers (Azure / AWS / GCP / OCI) using Terraform/Ansible –
- Experience in developing Infrastructure as a code pipeline for provisioning full infrastructure stack including Networking
- Compute
- Storage
- database
- and customization –
- Extensive experience of working with APIs –
- Experience of working with Atlassian based applications (JIRA
- Bitbucket
- Bamboo
- Confluence
- Stash
- Git) –
- Extensive experience in CI/CD orchestration platform such as Jenkins/Bamboo/Spinnaker –
- Basic knowledge of Server
- storage
- and database ecosystem
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Job Role – DevOps Expert
– Reporting To – Implementation Team Lead
– Department – Group Technology