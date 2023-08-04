Docker Systems Administrator (KG)

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Containerisation Management:

Design, deploy, and manage Docker containers for various applications and services.

Develop containerisation strategies and best practices to ensure optimal performance and resource utilisation.

Assist the team with Linux/Windows server-related System admin tasks.

Infrastructure Deployment and Scaling:

Collaborate with development and DevOps teams to define containerisation requirements and optimise application deployment workflows.

Implement orchestration and scaling using Kubernetes to ensure high availability and efficient resource allocation in Microsoft Azure.

Install, configure, and maintain Linux/windows servers and related software.

Manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls on Linux/Windows systems.

Assist with system backups and disaster recovery plans.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting:

Monitor container performance, resource usage, and health. Proactively identify and address issues to maintain system stability.

Diagnose and resolve container-related problems, both at the application and infrastructure levels.

Security and Compliance:

Implement security best practices for containerised environments, including image scanning, access control, and network segmentation.

Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations relevant to containerisation and data privacy.

Continuous Integration and Delivery (CI/CD):

Integrate Docker containers into CI/CD pipelines to enable automated build, test, and deployment processes.

Perform regular security assessments, vulnerability scanning, and patch management.

Work closely with development teams to streamline code deployment and version management.

Documentation and Training:

Create and maintain documentation for Docker-related processes, configurations, and troubleshooting guides.

Provide training and knowledge sharing to team members on Docker-related technologies and practices.

Performance Optimization:

Analyse system performance metrics and identify opportunities for optimisation, such as container resizing, load balancing, and resource allocation.

Collaboration and Communication:

Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, including developers, network administrators, and security experts, to achieve common goals.

Communicate updates, challenges, and solutions clearly and concisely to technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Minimum Requirements:

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS:

• Proven experience 4 years as a System Administrator with a focus on Docker containerisation.

• Strong proficiency in Docker and container orchestration tool Kubernetes.

• Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and version control systems (e.g., Git).

• Solid understanding of Linux-based operating systems and networking concepts.

• Experience with Azure.

• Experience with Magento in Docker containerisation

• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex technical issues.

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills for effective collaboration and knowledge sharing.

• Certifications such as Docker Certified Associate or Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) are a plus.

Desired Skills:

Magento in Docker containerisation

Continuous Integration and Delivery (CI/CD):

Microsoft Azure.

