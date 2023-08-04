Expert C# Backend Developer – Full remote – R720k to R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) consulting company based in Centurion is currently actively searching for a productive and efficient C# Backend developer to join their dynamic team.

This permanent role is fully remote. Don’t hesitate, we would love to meet you, apply today.

Requirements:

C # 8.0

Generics

LINQ & Lambda expressions

.Net Core 5.0, ASP.NET Core 5.0

Web API

Swagger

SignalR

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and testing of modern feature in applications.

Frequent communication with the team involved in the development process.

Execution, testing and bug fixing.

Retrieving data from different sources and formats using LINQ.

Design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# code.

Must be available for after-hours support.

Qualifications:

Must have a BSc degree in Computer Science or similar qualification.

Must have gotten a C or more for higher-grade maths.

Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

