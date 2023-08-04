Front End Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a thriving software development house with team members in the UK and South Africa. They are seeking a skilled front-end developer (Remote) to join their team. This is a great opportunity for growth and development.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain frontend applications using React and TypeScript

Write unit tests for all your code with Jest

Collaborate with team members to design and implement new features and functionality

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code

Debug and troubleshoot issues as needed

Contribute to the development of software development best practices and standards.

Work closely with product managers to deliver high-quality software on schedule.

Continuously improve skills and stay up to date with new technologies and industry trends

Requirements:

At least 2 years of experience as a front-end developer

Degree/Diploma or relevant IT Qualification

Strong knowledge of React and TypeScript

Proficiency with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience working with APIs

Experience with microservices and unit testing

Experience with version control systems (e.g. Git)

Experience with agile development methodologies

Strong problem-solving and communication skills

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

React

TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

