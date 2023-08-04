Google gives users more control of personal information

Google Search has introduced new features to help users stay in control of their personal information, privacy and online safety.

Last year, Google launched the “Results about you” tool to make it easier to request the removal of search results that contain a users’ personal phone number, home address or email, from the Google app or however the user accesses Search. This tool has now been significantly updated and improved to help users keep track of personal contact information in Search and alerting them when it’s found, so it can be removed.

In the coming days, the company will roll out a new dashboard that will let users know if web results with their contact information are showing up on Search. It will also allow them to quickly request the removal of those results from Google. The new dashboard will also notify users when new results from the web containing their contact info come up in Search.

The new tool will be launched in the US initially, and will roll out to other locations soon.

The new SafeSearch blurring setting – designed to protect users and their families from inadvertently encountering explicit imagery on Search – will roll out for all users globally this month. Users can adjust their settings and turn it off at any time, unless a guardian or school network administrator has locked the setting.

It is now also easier to find and manage parental controls directly in Search.

Google is now widening the ability to remove explicit imager from Search. Previously, users could remove non-consensual imagery; now, the can remove any personal, explicit images that they no longer wish to be visible in Search.

More broadly, whether it’s for websites containing personal information, explicit imagery or any other removal requests, Google has updated and simplified the forms you use to submit requests.