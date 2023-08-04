Graduate Delphi Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Purpose:
The company is seeking a Graduate Delphi Developer with strong technical skills and the ability to add value to our existing Trading Platform. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities. This is a hybrid position, office based in Bedfordview.
Requirements:
- Diploma in Software Development or minimum 3-year tertiary Degree in information systems or computer science
- Experience with C#.
- SQL queries and stored procedures.
- Understanding of systems design and implementation.
- Ability to think outside the box and a “Take Charge” attitude.
- Good analytical and logical abilities and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication skills.
- The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.
Responsibilities:
- Development of software products
- Maintenance of existing systems
- System testing
- Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications
- Understanding business requirement documents, product scopes and specifications
Competencies:
- Ambitious team players, but can work independently
- Courageous and passionate
- Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency
- Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement
- Dynamic and progressive in their thinking
- Ethical and responsible
- Professional, trustworthy and keen.
Desired Skills:
- delphi
- c#
- sql