Graduate Delphi Developer (Hybrid)

Role Purpose:

The company is seeking a Graduate Delphi Developer with strong technical skills and the ability to add value to our existing Trading Platform. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities. This is a hybrid position, office based in Bedfordview.

Requirements:

Diploma in Software Development or minimum 3-year tertiary Degree in information systems or computer science

Experience with C#.

SQL queries and stored procedures.

Understanding of systems design and implementation.

Ability to think outside the box and a “Take Charge” attitude.

Good analytical and logical abilities and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills.

The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

Responsibilities:

Development of software products

Maintenance of existing systems

System testing

Creating and maintaining system documentation/technical specifications

Understanding business requirement documents, product scopes and specifications

Competencies:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently

Courageous and passionate

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking

Ethical and responsible

Professional, trustworthy and keen.

Desired Skills:

delphi

c#

sql

