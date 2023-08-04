Integrate Software Engineer – 0642 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2026
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Integrate Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Skill Group: Business Intelligence Solutions
- Skill: JavaScript (React)
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
- Sound experience in developing BI dashboards & backend applications.
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- OpenShift / Kubernetes
- AWS
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket, Nexus
- Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Amazon Web Services experience required.
- Passionate about big data architecture, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, strategic but also hands-on.
- Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing, and analysing data technologies
- Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Bitbucket
- HTML 5