Intermediate and Senior C# Developer with Angular Randburg R600k to R950k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you keen on fintech? The opportunity you have been waiting for is here, a globally recognised software solutions consulting hub is on the hunt for a highly proficient Full Stack Developer to form part of their dynamic tech team.

You will drive business applications forward efficiently, utilise a broad spectrum of technologies and development approaches to solve problems effectively.

Interested, let’s chat.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Angular7

Azure

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position