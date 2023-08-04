Intermediate Backend Developer – Johannesburg – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of one of the top companies offering cloud-based solutions and offers software as a service.

You would need to be an intermediate Backend Developer with a minimum of 4+ years of experience. Ideally you would need to be a highly skilled individual and be technically strong. Having a BSc degree or similar and cloud-based experience is highly essential. You will mainly be handling the delivery of streamlined backend systems.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 4+ years’ experience in C#

You are highly skilled [URL Removed] Core with deep integration skills: Web API, SOLID principles

Cloud based experience essential – Azure stack

Agile Scrum methodologies and development

ERP systems

Angular 8+ / Typescript /JavaScript is a bonus

Reference Number for this position is FM53980 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R600K PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Angular 8

Typescript

JavaScript

Agile Scrum

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

