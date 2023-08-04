Intermediate C# .Net Developer – Johannesburg – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Be part of a well-known consulting house that houses only the best developers and get the opportunity to be part of the development of bespoke solutions.

You will need to have a minimum of 4 years’ experience coding using C# and you would need to have a BSc degree or any IT related qualification. You will be exposed to constant challenging projects while doing minimum maintenance. You will need to have working knowledge of web technology such as CSS/HTML/XML and have solid knowledge of integration and interop approaches.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 4 years’ experience

C#.Net

SQL Server

MySQL

Postgres

Oracle

DB2

NoSQL

HTML

CSS

XML

React

Angular

.Net WCF

RESTful Services

Restful API

MVC Razor

MVVM/MVP

Reference Number for this position is FM42811 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

